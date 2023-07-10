Update – Derry gas leak alert over

The O’Donovan Road area of Derry has now re-opened following an earlier gas leak. Police have thanked local residents for their patience and co-operation.

Earlier story –

The O’Donovan Road area of Derry is closed due to a suspected gas leak.

Diversions are in place, and people in the wider area are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed. A number of nearby homes have been evacuated and the Acorn centre has been opened for those who have had to leave their homes.

Police are urging people to please avoid the area and take another route for their journey.