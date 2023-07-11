Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



In Part One, after a look at the papers, we get reaction from the IFA to RTE’s ‘Milking It: Dairy’s Dirty Secret’. Paul Mcloone gives an update on funding of the new stadium at Finn Harps and we have a look at what impact ‘Threads’ might have on the social media landscape:

We kick off hour two with ‘Community Garda Information’ , we look at what laws and tax liabilities apply to social media influencers – later Vet Dr Gerard Rourty reacts to RTE’s ‘Milking It: Dairy’s Dirty Secret’:

We have coverage from Ryan Tubridy’s appearance before the Public Accounts Committee and Donegal County Council CEO John McLaughlin outlines the council role in the enhanced defective concrete scheme: