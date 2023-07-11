Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we get reaction from the IFA to RTE’s ‘Milking It: Dairy’s Dirty Secret’. Paul Mcloone gives an update on funding of the new stadium at Finn Harps and we have a look at what impact ‘Threads’ might have on the social media landscape:

We kick off hour two with ‘Community Garda Information’ , we look at what laws and tax liabilities apply to social media influencers – later Vet Dr Gerard Rourty reacts to RTE’s ‘Milking It: Dairy’s Dirty Secret’:

We have coverage from Ryan Tubridy’s appearance before the Public Accounts Committee and Donegal County Council CEO John McLaughlin outlines the council role in the enhanced defective concrete scheme:

Top Stories

Playback

Ours To Protect – Connie Gallagher Bryson Recycling 11/07/23

11 July 2023
Letterkenny skyline
News, Top Stories

€4 million in Urban Regeneration funding confirmed for Donegal

11 July 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Woman in serious condition following collision with tree in Derry

11 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 July 2023
