Bready hosts Men T20 Festival this weekend

Top-class cricket returns to the North-West this weekend, 14-16 of July, as the Rario Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Festival heads to Bready Cricket Club.

Northern Knights currently top the table, with a 100 percent record, following the first of the three festivals in Cork last month. Local side North West Warriors are hot on their heels in second place, after winning two of their three matches so far, while last season’s winners Leinster Lightning have yet to get off the mark.

With six matches to be played over the three days, a lot can change over the weekend.

Local hopes will rest on the shoulders of batters Shane Getkate, and Stephen Doheny, while bowlers Cian Robertson and Trent McKeegan will be looked upon to take wickets.

With Ireland’s squad for the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier named last week, it’s the last chance for fans to see those international players in action ahead of the tournament.

Leinster Lightning have a new head coach this week, with Balbriggan’s Andre Botha taking up the reigns from Nigel Jones on an interim basis until the end of the season.

They welcome back all-rounder Simi Singh following injury, while David Delany returns from his stint in Australia. 21 year-old New Zealander Riley Mudford is an exciting addition to the squad after his performances for Railway Union this season.

North West Warriors welcome back Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, and Craig Young to their squad.

Warriors head coach Boyd Rankin said:

“We’re really looking forward to the festival coming up. We’ve had one festival to date which has gone reasonably well for us, so I feel we’re in a pretty good space leading into this festival. The lads are in pretty good form so hopefully the weather plays ball. I know the forecast doesn’t look great, but hopefully the weather plays ball and we can get some cricket in over the weekend. And hopefully we can get a couple of more results to go our way. It’s always great to play at Bready and hopefully we can get some good local support there to come and watch the games and back the lads over the three days.”

Munster Reds have included the hugely talented CIYMS all-rounder Carson McCullough on-loan from the Northern Cricket Union (NCU) for the first time. Also in the squad is South African Ryan Joyce – who plays with Cork Harlequins.

Northern Knights have Ireland international Mark Adair back, but similar to the other squads they will have to manage some squad rotation.

North West Warriors Squad:

Andy McBrine (capt)*, Stephen Doheny (wk), Liam Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume**, Scott Macbeth, Ryan Macbeth, Trent McKeegan, Cameron Melly, Robbie Miller, Cian Robertson, Gavin Roulston, Jared Wilson, Craig Young, Harry Zimmermann. *Friday & Saturday only **Saturday & Sunday only