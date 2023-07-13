Councillor seek joint initiative with Scottish parliament to tackle high ferry costs

Donegal County Council is to write to the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh to explore whether they can embark on a joint initiative to bring down the cost of ferry services between Belfast and Cairnryan and Larne and Stranraer.

They issue was raised at Glenties Municipal District this week by Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig, who said he’s been told many many people that the cost of travel has grown so much that many people are cancelling plans to bring their car from Donegal to Scotland or vice versa.

Some years ago, Cllr MacGiolla Easbuig contacted the First Minister’s office at Hollyrood to raise the issue, but was told there can be no political interference in what are private services.

However, that’s an approach he doesn’t accept.

He says it’s an important service for thousands..…….

Excerpt from Scottish Government reply in 2017 –