Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Engineers Ireland tell Oireachtas Committee Defective Blocks scheme must be flexible

The Joint Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage are meeting to discuss the Defective Block Scheme regulations and review of I.S. 465 with stakeholders.

The meeting is being split into two sessions, with the current session hearing from the Expert Group, the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland, Engineers Ireland, the Mica Action Group in Donegal and other campaign organisations.

In his opening statement, Damien Owens of Engineers Ireland told the committee that issues with insurance are hampering the work of engineers.

He also stressed that knowledge of defective blocks continues to evolve, and the scheme must have flexibility……..

 

