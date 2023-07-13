Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

IBEC calls for legislation to promote the All-Island economy

IBEC has told the government that reform and changes to legislation are required to make the all-island economy work to its full potential.

In its pre-budget submission, the business and employers confederation says this will benefit the whole country, and positively impact the Border and North West regional economies in particular.

In its Pre-Budget submission, IBEC says one of the primary benefits of an all-island approach to investment is to create economies of scale for investors and project promoters.

The document calls for the strengthening of the Single Electricity Market and the delivery of an an aligned all island climate and energy strategy.

It says there must be an acceleration of the delivery of transport and other infrastructure projects to improve all island connectivity – particularly to the North-West. The submission also calls for more all island research and development, and an all island strategy to attract foreign direct investment.

Finally, the document stresses the need for cooperation with the UK Tax Authorities to address problems caused for cross border workers by the growth of remote work has caused issues, particularly in the border counties.

The full document can be accessed HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IBEC Logo
News, Top Stories

IBEC calls for legislation to promote the All-Island economy

13 July 2023
Belfast Ferry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor seek joint initiative with Scottish parliament to tackle high ferry costs

13 July 2023
Mica Committee 1
News, Top Stories

Oireachtas Housing Committee to discuss Defective Block regulations today

13 July 2023
Taoiseach - Leo Varadkar in Derry /Londonderry for the a NWRDG Gateway to Growth meeting. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Audio, Top Stories

Varadkar and Doherty clash over housing remarks

12 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

IBEC Logo
News, Top Stories

IBEC calls for legislation to promote the All-Island economy

13 July 2023
Belfast Ferry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor seek joint initiative with Scottish parliament to tackle high ferry costs

13 July 2023
Mica Committee 1
News, Top Stories

Oireachtas Housing Committee to discuss Defective Block regulations today

13 July 2023
Taoiseach - Leo Varadkar in Derry /Londonderry for the a NWRDG Gateway to Growth meeting. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Audio, Top Stories

Varadkar and Doherty clash over housing remarks

12 July 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday July 12th

12 July 2023
expressway new
News, Top Stories

Bus Eireann apologises after bus cancellations between Donegal and Dublin

12 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube