Letterkenny Swilly Seals ASC Swimmers at 2023 Irish Summer Nationals Age Group Championships

Nine Swilly Seals ASC swimmers recently travelled to the University of Limerick Sports Campus to compete in the final Swim Ireland competition of the 2022-2023 season for the nation’s age-group swimmers. The competition format was amended this year to provide two long course (50m) competitions for swimmers by age category; the Irish National Age-Group Championships for competitors aged 12-14 which was held from the 6th to the 9th July and the upcoming Irish National Youth & Senior Championships for competitors aged 15 and over, which will be held in the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin from the 26th to the 30th July.

To achieve qualification times for this event and to participate at the highest level of national competition is an achievement in itself. Swilly Seals swimmers Caoimhe Nic Aoidh, Éabha Nic Aoidh, Saoirse McGonagle, Sarah Patton, Aoibhinn Maguire, Cian Anderson, Sinéad McLoughlin, Teagan Tshimbudzi and Cara Murphy competed among 634 competitors from 100 clubs around the country demonstrating great ability, skill and composure in their events. They competed in a total of 29 heats across nine events, achieved 25 PBs, secured places in 14 finals, attained two regional programme times, were awarded two certificates of highest time improvements and one bronze Irish national medal. This was also the first time for five of the swimmers to compete at the Swim Ireland Summer Nationals series of meets.

A wonderful sense of community was shown in abundance where Swilly Seals swimmers cheered for swimmers from their neighbouring club – Ballyshannon Marlins, in all of their events.

Highest Time Improvements.

This was Teagan Tshimbudzi’s first time competing at the Summer Nationals, and she was awarded a coveted bronze time improvement certificate for finishing 3rd in the 12 year old girls 50m Freestyle. Caoimhe Nic Aoidh received a gold time improvement certificate for her performance in the 14 year old girls 200m Freestyle.

Swim Ulster Regional Programme Times.

Further success for sisters Éabha and Caoimhe Nic Aoidh also came in the form of attainment of Ulster regional programme times in 100m Breaststroke and 100m Freestyle respectively for the 2023-2024 season.

Bronze National Medal.

Cara Murphy competed for the first time in the Summer Nationals and while she was narrowly squeezed out of a medal placement in the 12 year old girls 50m Freestyle, pipped to 4th place, she regrouped to claim bronze in the 100m Freestyle with a PB of 1.08.53, narrowly missing out on silver. A sweet ending to a competitive, focused and enjoyable four days of swimming.

None of these successes would have been possible without the dedication of the coaches in Swilly Seals ASC who worked tirelessly with tremendous commitment and dedication to all the wonderful swimmers in the club throughout the 2022-2023 season.

All eyes now focus on the youth and senior swimmers who will soon descend on the National Aquatic Centre for the upcoming 2023 Irish Summer National Youth and Senior Championships. We wish them every success in the competition that they have been working towards with countless early mornings, admirable focus and a great sense of community.

Swilly Seals ASC is a growing club and welcomes new members. Keep an eye out on social media platforms and Swilly Seals ASC website page – www.swillyseals.ie for further information for the upcoming 2023-2024 season. Or contact membership@swillyseals.ie with specific queries.