Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Martin Harley adds two more wins this week

Martin Harley continued on his winning ways in Australia this week.

On Thursday he won on Twyford at Ipswich and yesterday he rode The Big Goodbye to victory at Grafton.

The Trentagh native has rode six winners so far this month Down Under.

Meanwhile, Dylan Browne McMonagle picked up a 27th win of the season at Fairyhouse on Wednesday.

He took the 5/2 shot Desert Haven to victory by two and third quarter lengths for trainer Noel Meade.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Oireachtas Committee
Top Stories, Audio, News

Government representatives say the right things, then act differently – MAG Chair

13 July 2023
Mica Committee Overview
News

Engineers Ireland tell Oireachtas Committee Defective Blocks scheme must be flexible

13 July 2023
Bus Eireann Bus
News, Top Stories

Bus stolen from Letterkenny makes it the whole way to Dublin

13 July 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

People in disadvantaged areas had more employment disruption during lockdown

13 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Oireachtas Committee
Top Stories, Audio, News

Government representatives say the right things, then act differently – MAG Chair

13 July 2023
Mica Committee Overview
News

Engineers Ireland tell Oireachtas Committee Defective Blocks scheme must be flexible

13 July 2023
Bus Eireann Bus
News, Top Stories

Bus stolen from Letterkenny makes it the whole way to Dublin

13 July 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

People in disadvantaged areas had more employment disruption during lockdown

13 July 2023
DMRT1
News, Top Stories

DMRT leave Sligo with heavy hearts following major search operation

13 July 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle calls for more investment in soccer with an emphasis on access and inclusion

13 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube