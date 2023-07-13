Martin Harley adds two more wins this week

Martin Harley continued on his winning ways in Australia this week.

On Thursday he won on Twyford at Ipswich and yesterday he rode The Big Goodbye to victory at Grafton.

The Trentagh native has rode six winners so far this month Down Under.

The Big Goodbye overhauls a very brave Ranges in the 2023 Ramornie! Martin Harley with a peach for the Robert Heathcote yard! pic.twitter.com/yDhncuFL4S — SKY Racing (@SkyRacingAU) July 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Dylan Browne McMonagle picked up a 27th win of the season at Fairyhouse on Wednesday.

He took the 5/2 shot Desert Haven to victory by two and third quarter lengths for trainer Noel Meade.