New document sets out vision for economic growth of NI

The Tánaiste says a new document sets out an ambitious vision for increased economic growth and prosperity in the North in the coming years.

Micheál Martin’s been speaking in Dublin at the launch of Trade NI’s report on the Prosperity Dividend in Northern Ireland.

He says as we reflect on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, much focus has been rightly on how the deal allowed the cycle of violence to be broken.

He adds this document shows just how far Northern Ireland has come over the past 25 years.

Top Stories

Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

New document sets out vision for economic growth of NI

13 July 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obits – Thursday July 13th

13 July 2023
errigal
News, Top Stories

Woman airlifted off Errigal Mountain after fall

13 July 2023
Derryreel Crossroads
News, Top Stories

N56 reopens at Derryreel Crossroads following earlier crash

13 July 2023
