New document sets out vision for economic growth of NI

The Tánaiste says a new document sets out an ambitious vision for increased economic growth and prosperity in the North in the coming years.

Micheál Martin’s been speaking in Dublin at the launch of Trade NI’s report on the Prosperity Dividend in Northern Ireland.

He says as we reflect on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, much focus has been rightly on how the deal allowed the cycle of violence to be broken.

He adds this document shows just how far Northern Ireland has come over the past 25 years.