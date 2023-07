Loganair has restarted it’s Donegal Glasgow service as part of Donegal Airport’s summer timetable.

The flights will operate on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays during the summer months of July, August and September.

So far the service has been received well by the public, with airport management saying it has already attracted a high level of bookings.

Eilis Docherty is Managing Director of Donegal Airport: