Loganair has restarted it’s Donegal Glasgow service as part of Donegal Airport’s summer timetable.

The flights will operate on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays during the summer months of July, August and September.

So far the service has been received well by the public, with airport management saying it has already attracted a high level of bookings.

Loganair release in full –

Take off for Loganair’s Donegal to Glasgow service

Loganair marked a milestone at Donegal Airport this

week as services between the Irish county and Glasgow were restored as part of the

airline’s summer timetable.

The thrice-weekly flights, operating on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

throughout July, August and September, will boost connectivity between the UK and

Ireland and provide the only direct air link between the UK and Donegal.

Luke Lovegrove, Chief Commercial Officer, Loganair, said: “;It’s great to see Loganair’s

tartan tails back at Donegal this summer and today marks the first of the new weekday

flights that we added after customer feedback. Our new service is operated by the

larger and quieter ATR-42 enhancing our customer experience on this route.”

Eilis Docherty, Managing Director, Donegal Airport, said: “The management and staff

at Donegal Airport are delighted to welcome Loganair back to Donegal Airport for

Summer 2023. We are encouraged by the high level of bookings to date which is an

affirmation of the ongoing demand for a direct route between Donegal and Scotland.

“The introduction of the ATR42-600 series aircraft will provide additional capacity to

grow passenger numbers over the busy summer season.”

Cormac O’Suilleabhain, Brand Partnership Manager at Tourism Ireland, said:

“Tourism Ireland is delighted that the Glasgow to Donegal route with Loganair has now

recommenced.

“We recognise the vital importance of direct air connectivity and the key role that this

air link to Donegal provides for Scottish holiday-makers. We look forward to

welcoming visitors from Glasgow and all over Scotland to the island of Ireland and

working with Loganair to promote the route and further expand their network to the

island.”

Customers travelling from Donegal to Glasgow can also benefit from onward

connections at Glasgow to points within Loganair's extensive route network across the

UK.

Flights are available to book today at loganair.co.uk and via all major travel agents.

All fares include a 15kg luggage allowance, discounts for children aged 11 and under,

and a mandatory carbon offset charge as part of the airline’s innovative GreenSkies

sustainability programme.