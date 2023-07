A woman has been airlifted off Errigal Mountain today.

Malin Head Coast Guard received a call at around 2:30pm this afternoon after the woman in her 50s fell on the walking trail half way up the mountain.

It’s understood she suffered a possible shoulder dislocation and head injury.

The Rescue 118 helicopter airlifted the woman with assistance provided by the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team.

She was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to injuries sustained.