Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Cllr McBride calling for road repairs on popular walking route in Gartan

Councillors in the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District are being asked to ringfence any extra L.I.S. money for a project in Gartan.

Cllr Michael McBride says the avenue in Gartan from the Heritage Centre to Gartan Bridge is in a very bad state, and needs to be tarred as a matter of urgency.

At an MD meeting this week, he’ll ask his colleagues to agree that if a second tranche of L.I.S. funding arrives later this year, that stretch will be prioritised.

Cllr McBride says the road is widely used:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

motorsport ireland
News, Top Stories

Motorsport Ireland investigation underway following fatal collision at Sligo Stages Rally

17 July 2023
walking
News, Top Stories

Cllr McBride calling for road repairs on popular walking route in Gartan

17 July 2023
pringledail
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Council should focus on climate and biodiversity rather than defence – Pringle

17 July 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Two killed in Sligo Stages Ralley

16 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

motorsport ireland
News, Top Stories

Motorsport Ireland investigation underway following fatal collision at Sligo Stages Rally

17 July 2023
walking
News, Top Stories

Cllr McBride calling for road repairs on popular walking route in Gartan

17 July 2023
pringledail
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Council should focus on climate and biodiversity rather than defence – Pringle

17 July 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Two killed in Sligo Stages Ralley

16 July 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Serious road traffic collision at Sligo Stages Rally

16 July 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Victim of fatal road traffic collision in Mayo named as brother of Ronan Keating

16 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube