Cllr McBride calling for road repairs on popular walking route in Gartan

Councillors in the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District are being asked to ringfence any extra L.I.S. money for a project in Gartan.

Cllr Michael McBride says the avenue in Gartan from the Heritage Centre to Gartan Bridge is in a very bad state, and needs to be tarred as a matter of urgency.

At an MD meeting this week, he’ll ask his colleagues to agree that if a second tranche of L.I.S. funding arrives later this year, that stretch will be prioritised.

Cllr McBride says the road is widely used: