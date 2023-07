An assault reported yesterday in Claudy is being treated as a sectarian related hate crime.

PSNI in Derry are appealing for information after a man in his 30s was assaulted by a group of men at around 10:45pm last night in the Baranailt Road area.

They made away in a Silver Leon car.

The victim was shouted at, the language of which was abusive and sectarian in nature.

He sustained minor injuries.

Enquiries are on going.