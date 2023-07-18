Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we get reaction to a new rail report which proposes trains return to Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan for first time in decades. We hear how an Indian High Court has ordered the Danielle McLaughlin murder trial to be expedited and there’s details on how families are taking cases against the state over how the loves ones were treated during the Covid pandemic:

We start with ‘Community Garda Information, a former GP questions the different approaches to cancer and Alzheimer’s care and we have our first listen to a new song to mark Ireland’s appearance at the Women’s World Cup:

There a warning on getting caught with roaming charges if on holiday, Minister Anne Rabbitte is in studio, we hear why Maxi Curran quit as Donegal Ladies Manager and there is info on a new breakthrough drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Children’s Hospital urged to provide public with completion date

18 July 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Three arrested in operation targeting Organised Crime Groups

18 July 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours To Protect – Thomas Elllis, Donegal Bees 18/07/23

18 July 2023
House Key
News, Top Stories

House prices in border areas up 5% – CSO

18 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Children’s Hospital urged to provide public with completion date

18 July 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Three arrested in operation targeting Organised Crime Groups

18 July 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours To Protect – Thomas Elllis, Donegal Bees 18/07/23

18 July 2023
House Key
News, Top Stories

House prices in border areas up 5% – CSO

18 July 2023
works
News

Council advises of possible water supply disruptions in Tullyrap

18 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube