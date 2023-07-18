Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we get reaction to a new rail report which proposes trains return to Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan for first time in decades. We hear how an Indian High Court has ordered the Danielle McLaughlin murder trial to be expedited and there’s details on how families are taking cases against the state over how the loves ones were treated during the Covid pandemic:

We start with ‘Community Garda Information, a former GP questions the different approaches to cancer and Alzheimer’s care and we have our first listen to a new song to mark Ireland’s appearance at the Women’s World Cup:

There a warning on getting caught with roaming charges if on holiday, Minister Anne Rabbitte is in studio, we hear why Maxi Curran quit as Donegal Ladies Manager and there is info on a new breakthrough drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease: