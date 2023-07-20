Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Appeal amid risk of water shortages in Lettermacaward

Uisce Eireann are appealing to customers in Lettermacaward to be mindful of their water usage.

The notice comes with the rise in tourist activity in the area which is leading leading to production pressure at the Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant.

The appeal has been issued in order to avoid water shortages and reduces water pressure in the area.

Uisce Éireann’s Operations Lead Seamus O’Brien said in a statement that facility is operating at almost full capacity.

The appeal is directed at residents and business owners in Lettermacaward, Portnoo, Rossbeg, Cleangort, Doochary, Meenacross, Dooey, Maghery, Falmore, Crucknageeragh and Inishfree Island.

Advice given includes avoiding power washing, opting for a watering can instead of the garden hose, checking for leaks on outdoor taps and minimising the amount of water used in paddling and swimming pools.

Customers are also asked to consider re-using water for activities such as washing their cars

Top Stories

EV Charging Point
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to provide for increase in electric vehicles

20 July 2023
court hammer
News, Top Stories

Two charged in connection with nationwide burglaries and car thefts

20 July 2023
Amber Barrett scores goal that sends Ireland to a first ever World Cup. Photo @FAIreland.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland’s women’s soccer team to make World Cup debut today

20 July 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland in line with European counterparts on housing affordability

20 July 2023
