Cullen says Cockhill are capable of causing a cup upset

There’s another big weekend of football ahead for Cockhill Celtic who welcome League of Ireland First Division side Bray Wanderers to the Charlie O’ Donnell Sports Ground on Saturday.

They clash in the FAI Cup First Round and there will be live coverage from 2pm here on Highland with Oisin Kelly and Keith Cowan in association with Mc Kenna’s Londis and Circle K, Filling Station, Buncrana.

Cockhill have dropped to junior football after the dissolve of the Ulster Senior Legaue but this Saturday they have the chance to make history if they can beat Bray, that would be their first ever win over a League of Ireland side in the senior cup.

Manager Gavin Cullan has been looking ahead to that tie, Finn Harps cup game game with Killbarrack United and their drop to the Inishowen league: