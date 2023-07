The Donegal Ladies Minor side eased through to the All Ireland C Final on Wednesday evening.

They had 4-18 to 2pts win over Leitrim in Lisnaskea .

Abigail Temple Asokuh and Katie Dowds returned from the senior squad with Dowds scoring one of the goals. Aisling O’Neill, Tara Geoghegan and Síle Ní Fhearraigh got the other goals.

Donegal will now play Waterford in final on Saturday 5th August. They had a closer contest in beating Westmeath 3-14 to 12 pts