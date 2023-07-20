Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Third package of suspected cocaine located in North Donegal

It’s believed a third package of suspected cocaine has been found of the coast of Donegal.

It follows similar discoveries at Tramore and Ballyheirnan beaches.

In a statement Gardaí say the packages weigh around 60kg and have an estimated street value in excess of €4million subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

Gardaí in Milford with the assistance of the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Water Unit, along with Revenue’s Maritime Unit continue to carry out joint searches along the North Donegal Coastline.

Investigations are ongoing.

