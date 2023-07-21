Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Micheal Mc Laughlin, Dr Ciaran O Fearriagh and Grainne Hines. Topics include the difficulty in accessing GP care, the Climate Crisis and how societal changes are impacting older persons:

We hear why Barristers are threatening to withdraw their services over pay and legendary singer Sandy Kelly joins Greg to discuss her new album and biography:

Michael and Fionnuala are in studio for ‘That’s Entertainment’: