Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Micheal Mc Laughlin, Dr Ciaran O Fearriagh and Grainne Hines. Topics include the difficulty in accessing GP care, the Climate Crisis and how societal changes are impacting older persons:

We hear why Barristers are threatening to withdraw their services over pay and legendary singer Sandy Kelly joins Greg to discuss her new album and biography:

Michael and Fionnuala are in studio for ‘That’s Entertainment’:

Top Stories

Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 July 2023
News, Top Stories

VAT rate for hospitality and tourism to rise to 13.5% next month

21 July 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

Christmas Market proposed for Swan Park

21 July 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

Staff forced to carry out basic tests in LUH ED corridors as pressures continue

21 July 2023
