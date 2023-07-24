Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Emerald Airlines pilots to escalate industrial action

Emerald Airlines pilots have announced an escalation of industrial action as of tomorrow.

The company operates regional flights on behlaf of Aer Lingus including between Donegal and Dublin.

The ongoing industrial action is in response to the airline’s failure to engage with IALPA to form a collective labour agreement for pilots.

Pilots have been engaged in a strict work-to-rule since June 24th which included a refusal to work overtime or out-of-duty hours.

Niall Shanahan, Director of Media Relations of Forsa Trade Union says the escalation of industrial action may result in some disruption to flights:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH among most overcrowded hospitals in Ireland today

24 July 2023
Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Another life lost on the A5

24 July 2023
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emerald Airlines pilots to escalate industrial action

24 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH among most overcrowded hospitals in Ireland today

24 July 2023
Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Another life lost on the A5

24 July 2023
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emerald Airlines pilots to escalate industrial action

24 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 July 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Woman in 70s dies in house fire in Carrick

24 July 2023
Electricity
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal businesses could benefit from programme to help reduce carbon footprint

24 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube