Emerald Airlines pilots to escalate industrial action

Emerald Airlines pilots have announced an escalation of industrial action as of tomorrow.

The company operates regional flights on behlaf of Aer Lingus including between Donegal and Dublin.

The ongoing industrial action is in response to the airline’s failure to engage with IALPA to form a collective labour agreement for pilots.

Pilots have been engaged in a strict work-to-rule since June 24th which included a refusal to work overtime or out-of-duty hours.

Niall Shanahan, Director of Media Relations of Forsa Trade Union says the escalation of industrial action may result in some disruption to flights: