Mona McSharry has booked her place at the Paris Olympics.

The Sligo swimmer – who has been a member of the Marlins Swim club in Ballyshannon for many years – won her 100-metres Breaststroke heat at the World Championships in Japan overnight.

McSharry’s new Irish record time of 1-minute 5.55 seconds was enough to seal a spot at next year’s Games.