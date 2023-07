Residents and businesses in East Donegal are continuing clean ups today after much devastation was caused by flash flooding in the area on Saturday.

Heavy rain resulted hit Raphoe, Castlefinn, Killygordon and Convoy.

The ground floor of Dale’s parents home in Raphoe was destroyed by the flooding.

He told today’s Nine til Noon Show that despite promises being made after previous flooding in the town, the response from authorities remains gravely inadequate: