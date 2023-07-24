Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
“We got there in the end” – Higgins reflects on FAI Cup win

Derry City boss Ruairdhri Higgins believes his side are in a good place with a strong squad as they prepare now for more European action later this week following their FAI Cup first round win over Athlone Town at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday.

City beat the Division One side 3-0, with Brandon Kavanagh and Michael Duffy both getting goals in the 90th minute after Will Patching had put them ahead in the first round.

Speaking afterwards, Higgins acknowledged that the first priority was to get through:

 

Electricity
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal businesses could benefit from programme to help reduce carbon footprint

24 July 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Council says it will be pressing for Raphoe and Castlefinn flood relief schemes to be advanced

24 July 2023
flood
News, Audio, Top Stories

People in Raphoe live under threat of flooding every year – Cllr McBrearty

24 July 2023
Raphoe Flooding 3
News, Audio, Top Stories

Raphoe resident hits out at flooding response from authorities

24 July 2023
