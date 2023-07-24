“We got there in the end” – Higgins reflects on FAI Cup win

Derry City boss Ruairdhri Higgins believes his side are in a good place with a strong squad as they prepare now for more European action later this week following their FAI Cup first round win over Athlone Town at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday.

City beat the Division One side 3-0, with Brandon Kavanagh and Michael Duffy both getting goals in the 90th minute after Will Patching had put them ahead in the first round.

Speaking afterwards, Higgins acknowledged that the first priority was to get through: