Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Michael White, Doreen Sheridan Kennedy and Claudia Kennedy – topics include the recent published rail review, if Minister Darragh O’Brien should answer calls to meet defective concrete home owners in Donegal and the GRAs potential vote of no confidence in the Garda Commisioner:

We get the latest from the picket line as retained firefighters continue their industrial action and then we chat to Rev. Mark Loughridge over his concerns at society’s attitude to sex:

‘That’s Entertainment’ with Michael and Fionnuala includes reviews of Barbie and Oppenheimer !