Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Michael White, Doreen Sheridan Kennedy and Claudia Kennedy – topics include the recent published rail review, if Minister Darragh O’Brien should answer calls to meet defective concrete home owners in Donegal and the GRAs potential vote of no confidence in the Garda Commisioner:

We get the latest from the picket line as retained firefighters continue their industrial action and then  we chat to Rev. Mark Loughridge over his concerns at society’s attitude to sex:

‘That’s Entertainment’ with Michael and Fionnuala includes reviews of Barbie and Oppenheimer !

Top Stories

court hammer
News, Top Stories

Donegal man sentenced to 15 years for role in Strokestown attack

28 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 July 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police investigating arson with intent to endanger life in Derry

28 July 2023
ruraldonegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Additional €1m LIS funding announced for Donegal

28 July 2023
