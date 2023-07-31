Concern grows in Inishowen after algae is detected at Magilligan Point

The Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District is asking Donegal County Council for daily updates on its monitoring of water around North Inishowen for the presence of Blue-Green Algae.

A warning was issued along the North coast in Northern Ireland after the potentially toxic algae was detected at Portstewart and Castlerock beaches in recent weeks, and at the weekend, the algae was detected at Magilligan Point, just across the Foyle from Greencastle.

Councillor Terry Crossan says that’s alarming…………