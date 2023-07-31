Police investigating alleged scratch card theft in Derry

Police in Derry are urging business owners to be vigilant after reports of the theft of scratch cards from two shops over the weekend.

Both incidents are believed to have occurred in the Galliagh area; the first shortly before midday yesterday and the second just before 8pm last night.

As enquiries continue, police are appealing to any other businesses who may have fallen victim to such thefts and which have not yet reported it to contact them.

They are urging business owners to be on alert for any suspicious behaviour on their premises.