Young woman assaulted Strabane bar

Investigations are ongoing into the assault of a young woman in Strabane on Saturday night last.
It happened in Devlin’s Bar at approximately 11:50pm.
Police are appealing to those who were in the bar and witnessed the incident to make contact.
