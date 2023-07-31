Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Young woman assaulted Strabane bar

Investigations are ongoing into the assault of a young woman in Strabane on Saturday night last.

It happened in Devlin’s Bar at approximately 11:50pm.

Police are appealing to those who were in the bar and witnessed the incident to make contact.

Top Stories

finn valley centre
News, Top Stories

Twin Town parents warned of alleged attempt to lure children

31 July 2023
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News, Top Stories

Industrial action for Emerald Airlines pilots suspended as talks underway

31 July 2023
election ballot
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach rules out early general election

31 July 2023
devlins bar
News, Top Stories

Young woman assaulted Strabane bar

31 July 2023
