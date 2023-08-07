Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Garda surveillance images reveal Hutch meeting in Donegal

Garda surveillance images obtained by the Sunday Independent show Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall in Donegal for a meeting with dissident republicans in the wake of the Regency Hotel attack.

The photographs, which were taken in February 2016, two weeks after the murder of Lieutenant David Byrne, show Hutch, outside the home of convicted IRA man Shane Rowan in Killygordon, County Donegal.

Unknown to the pair, the meeting was being monitored by Gardaí.

Conversations between the pair would form the key part of the State’s case against Hutch for the murder of David Byrne.

