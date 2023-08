The first of two Laura Brennan HPV vaccine catch-up clinics is to be held in Donegal this month takes place tomorrow.

Before her death from cervical cancer in March 2019, Laura campaigned for a higher uptake of the HPV vaccine.

The clinics will be held at the Immunisation Department at St Conal’s Campus in Letterkenny tomorrow between 9.30am and 4.15pm and again on the 22nd of August.

The free programme is aimed at those aged 16 or older who did not receive their HPV vaccine.