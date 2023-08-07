Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Logan and Doohan set to return as Tyrone managerial team again

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher are set to return for a second term as Tyrone managers.

With no other candidates in the running for the vacant position, the duo are expected to be ratified at Tuesday evening’s county committee meeting.

Dooher and Logan, who completed their three-year term last month when their team exited the All-Ireland series in a quarter-final defeat to Kerry, have put their names forward for re-appointment.

It is anticipated that they will be given another three-year agreement which will keep them in charge until the end of the 2026 season.

Brian Dooher

Dooher and Logan were appointed in November 2020. While the last two seasons have been disappointing in terms of performance and achievement, their tenure will be regarded as a success, having delivered an All-Ireland title in year one, when the Red Hands claimed the Sam Maguire Cup for the fourth time in 2021.

It had been anticipated that the pair, both with demanding professional careers to attend to, would decide to step away, but it appears they feel that they have unfinished business to address, with a firm conviction that their talented team has under-performed and failed to fulfil its potential since achieving the ultimate triumph two years ago.

Since the 2021 Sam Maguire Cup triumph, Tyrone have added an All-Ireland U20 title, and a combination of experience stars and exciting young talent has been assembled.

But the future is uncertain, and the process remains at a standstill until the 2024 management is confirmed, which could well happen with the ratification of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher tonight.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai Patrol
News, Top Stories

Garda surveillance images reveal Hutch meeting in Donegal

7 August 2023
366058680_781545643765524_3125034048957997782_n
News, Top Stories

Woman airlifted following 3m fall at Glenlough

7 August 2023
uspca
News, Audio, Top Stories

More calls for action following animal cruelty case in the north

7 August 2023
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main in Teileann may cause disruptions

7 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai Patrol
News, Top Stories

Garda surveillance images reveal Hutch meeting in Donegal

7 August 2023
366058680_781545643765524_3125034048957997782_n
News, Top Stories

Woman airlifted following 3m fall at Glenlough

7 August 2023
uspca
News, Audio, Top Stories

More calls for action following animal cruelty case in the north

7 August 2023
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main in Teileann may cause disruptions

7 August 2023
vaccine
News, Top Stories

Laura Brennan HPV vaccine catch-up clinic in Letterkenny tomorrow

7 August 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Arrests every half hour over bank holiday weekend for driving offences

7 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube