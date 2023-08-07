Logan and Doohan set to return as Tyrone managerial team again

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher are set to return for a second term as Tyrone managers.

With no other candidates in the running for the vacant position, the duo are expected to be ratified at Tuesday evening’s county committee meeting.

Dooher and Logan, who completed their three-year term last month when their team exited the All-Ireland series in a quarter-final defeat to Kerry, have put their names forward for re-appointment.

It is anticipated that they will be given another three-year agreement which will keep them in charge until the end of the 2026 season.

Dooher and Logan were appointed in November 2020. While the last two seasons have been disappointing in terms of performance and achievement, their tenure will be regarded as a success, having delivered an All-Ireland title in year one, when the Red Hands claimed the Sam Maguire Cup for the fourth time in 2021.

It had been anticipated that the pair, both with demanding professional careers to attend to, would decide to step away, but it appears they feel that they have unfinished business to address, with a firm conviction that their talented team has under-performed and failed to fulfil its potential since achieving the ultimate triumph two years ago.

Since the 2021 Sam Maguire Cup triumph, Tyrone have added an All-Ireland U20 title, and a combination of experience stars and exciting young talent has been assembled.

But the future is uncertain, and the process remains at a standstill until the 2024 management is confirmed, which could well happen with the ratification of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher tonight.