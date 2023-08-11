Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Cllr Martin Harley, Mary Coyle and Michael Harrison. We discuss the prospect of a Farmers’ Party, voluntary contributions in education, the PSNI data breach, and the prevalence of cocaine :

Male Advice Line Counsellor John Kilgarriff discusses domestic violence against men, MEP Colm Markey outlines his proposal to give people Culture and Media Vouchers n their 18th birthday, and we speak to Johnny about his encounter with an e-scooter rider on a footpath in the centre of Letterkenny :

‘That’s Entertainment’ with Michael and Fionnuala includes reviews of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Good Omens 2, The Bear 2 and others. We also get the weekend weather outlook from Alan O’Reilly, and give away the first of the €2,500 prizes in the Highland Radio Mega Summer Draw :