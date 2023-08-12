Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Almost 18,000 people awaiting inpatient or outpatient appointment at LUH

Almost 18,000 people, including children were awaiting an inpatient or outpatient appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital last month.

That’s down 6% when compared to figures from June.

As of the end of July, 2,116, including 57 children were waiting on an inpatient/ day case appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital. That’s up slightly on last month’s figure.

402 of them have been waiting over a year.

Meanwhile, according to figures released by the National Treatment Purchase Fund, 13,765 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital are in need of an outpatient and 1,866 children. Those figures are down when compared to June 2023. However, 4,831 have been on the list for more than 12 months.

The NTPF says the figures show that, in common with health services across Europe, Ireland continues to see significantly higher additions to waiting lists than projected. The HSE has attributed higher than anticipated additions to waiting lists to several factors, including post-pandemic pent-up demand.

