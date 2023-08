Derry have defeated Meath to win the All Ireland Intermediate Camogie Final replay in Clones on Saturday afternoon.

It ended Derry 1-17 Meath 1-09.

At half time Derry were leading Meath 0-09 to 0-06, the Oak Leaf county continued to push on and win the replay convincingly.

Player of the Match on the day, Derry’s Lauren McKenna.