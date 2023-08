The concept of free GP care is a good one and will lead to better outcomes.

That’s the view of Stranorlar GP Dr Denis McCauley, as six and seven-year-olds are now eligible for free GP care.

However, he believes this and the planned roll out of the Doctor Visit card will make it more difficult for people to see their GP.

Dr. McCauley who’s a member of the GP Sub-Committee of the IMO thinks the scheme is positive once the capacity is there: