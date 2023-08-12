Lynch wins competitive Ballyare 10k

Marty Lynch of Milford AC produced another great run as he won the Ballyare 10k in an impressive 34:14 ahead of Oisin Lynch of Finn Valley AC in 34:33 with Ciaran McGonagle of Letterkenny AC in third in 34:38.

Lynch is the defending Donegal Half Marathon champion and this was ideal preparation for the 2023 event at the end of the month.

Nakita Burke of Letterkenny AC won the female category and was fifth overall in 34:51.

Full results.