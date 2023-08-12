Lynch wins competitive Ballyare 10k

Marty Lynch of Milford AC produced another great run as he won the Ballyare 10k in an impressive 34:14 ahead of Oisin Lynch of Finn Valley AC in 34:33 with Ciaran McGonagle of Letterkenny AC in third in 34:38.
Lynch is the defending Donegal Half Marathon champion and this was ideal preparation for the 2023 event at the end of the month.
Nakita Burke of Letterkenny AC won the female category and was fifth overall in 34:51.
Full results.
Ballyare 10k 2023
Place Bib Name M/F AG Club GunTime
1. 563 Lynch, Martin M MO Milford AC 34:14
2. 521 Toye, Oisin M MO Finn valley AC 34:33
3. 531 McGonagle, Ciaran M M40 Letterkenny AC 34:38
4. 536 Birch, Raymond M MO Letterkenny AC 34:47
5. 546 Burke, Nakita F FO Letterkenny AC 34:51
6. 530 Doherty, Teresa F FO Finn Valley AC 35:12
7. 545 McCambridge, Brendan M MO North Belfast Harriers 35:18
8. 548 Ryan, Paddy M MO Milford AC 35:21
9. 578 Mc Paul, Mark M MO Milford AC 36:28
10. 529 Doherty, Anthony M M50 Milford AC 36:45
11. 565 Whoriskey, John M M40 Milford AC 37:07
12. 525 Boyce, Shaun M MO Milford AC 37:18
13. 527 Harkin, Michael M M40 Letterkenny AC 37:44
14. 519 Quinn, Ryan M MO Finn Valley AC 37:52
15. 504 Crawford, Kieran M M40 Lac 37:56
16. 556 Coyle, Barry M M40 Milford AC 38:08
17. 505 Cullen, Paul M M40 LAC 38:54
18. 552 Boyle, Adrian M M40 N/a 39:11
19. 539 Hegarty, Ciaran M MO Run for Fun 39:30
20. 533 Logue, Kevin M MO Milford AC 39:45
21. 518 Osborne, Gavin M M40 unaffiliated 40:40
22. 514 McLaughlin, conor M MO strabane tri club 41:24
23. 566 Mc Laughlin, Danny M M50 Milford AC 41:32
24. 562 Mc Clafferty, Declan M MO Milford AC 41:50
25. 522 Byrne, Kay F F60 Finn Valley AC 42:15
26. 576 Coyle, Curly M M40 Ramelton 42:53
27. 577 Gallagher, Joe M M40 Milford AC 43:05
28. 528 Kelly, Denis M M60 N/a 43:22
29. 524 Whoriskey, James M M40 Milford AC 43:26
30. 549 Penrose, Michael M M50 Finn Valley AC 44:05
31. 502 Conlon, John M M40 Individual 44:19
32. 554 McGranaghan, Monica F F40 Letterkenny AC 44:32
33. 551 McFadden, Manus M M40 Letterkenny AC 44:53
34. 511 McBride, Tony M MO N/A 45:22
35. 550 Enright, Naoise M M40 Letterkenny AC 45:27
36. 538 Callaghan, Declan M M40 Run for Fun 46:01
37. 579 McNamee, Danielle F FO Milford AC 46:23
38. 537 Hughes, John M M60 Letterkenny AC 46:25
39. 520 Rodgers, Mark M MO Civil Service Harriers 46:37
40. 508 Kelly, Liam M M50 N/A 46:44
41. 526 O Boyle, Eamon M M50 Letterkenny AC 46:50
42. 513 McGovern, Philip M M50 Milford AC 46:53
43. 570 Reid, Georgina F F40 Run for Fun 47:32
44. 503 Conway, Edel F FO Glenswilly 48:37
45. 532 Carlin, Domnic M M50 Lifford Strabane AC 48:49
46. 568 Ferry, Seamus M M50 Milford AC 49:26
47. 534 Begley, Fin M M50 Letterkenny AC 49:28
48. 557 Flanagan, Tim M M50 N/a 49:29
49. 573 Anderson, Martin M M50 Finn Valley AC 50:02
50. 535 Griffin, John M M50 Finn Valley AC 50:13
51. 512 McGinty, Liam M M50 Finn valley 50:59
52. 501 Boyce, Conor M M50 No Barriers Foundation 51:08
53. 510 McBride, Liam M MO No Barriers Foundation 51:08
54. 544 McCambridge, Ita F F60 North Belfast Harriers 51:15
55. 574 Murray, Shaun M MO 51:33
56. 567 Mc Cloy, Hannah F FO Milford AC 52:38
57. 553 McDaid, Conor M MO N/a 53:18
58. 572 Cannon, Seamus M MO n/a 53:33
59. 559 Skinnader, Megan F FO N/a 54:03
60. 571 Shiels, Patrick M M50 Milford AC 54:10
61. 575 McNamee, Nancy F F60 Milford AC 54:25
62. 541 Gallagher, Lisa F F50 LAC Fit for Lift 55:30
63. 540 Boyle, Marina F F40 LAC Fit for Lift 55:30
64. 547 McAteer, Jackie F FO Speer Preformance 55:33
65. 561 Moore, Kenneth M MO 55:44
66. 543 McDaid, James Pat M MO N/a 55:47
67. 560 Mc Crudden, Ruth F F50 LK Park Runners 55:59
68. 564 Mc Glynn, Anthony M MO Run for Fun 56:18
69. 523 O Hara, Sharon F FO N/a 56:29
70. 558 Skinnader, Paul M M50 N/a 57:25
71. 516 Nic Ruairí, Claire F F40 Bolt 59:09
72. 517 O’Donnell, Sonya F F40 Finn valley fit 4 life 1:05:06
73. 506 Curran, Maureen F F50 None 1:05:42
74. 509 McBride, Frankie F FO None 1:06:58
75. 555 Spence, Melissa F FO N/a 1:09:23
76. 542 McDaid, Teresa F FO N/a 1:09:23