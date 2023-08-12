Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Major Letterkenny development gets go ahead

A major development in Letterkenny has been given the green light.

The project will see the development of a public realm and multi storey buildings, completely transforming the Gleneany House area.

Donegal County Council has granted conditional planning permission to M & B Kelly Partnership to begin works on the massive development.

The go ahead has been given to demolish all existing properties on the site in the Port Road and Pearse Road area including Gleneany House, a church and other buildings.

Plans include the construction of a six storey block comprising of office and retail space, apartments, a restaurant, and a cafe.

A four storey building will house a Toyota mobility centre and student accommodation.

A public realm will also be developed at the front of the buildings.

