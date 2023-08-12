PSNI emergency threat assessment group introduced after serious data breaches

There’s growing concern that the lives of police officers in the north, may have been put in danger.

1200 PSNI staff members have been referred to an emergency threat assessment group following this week’s revelations of serious data breaches.

The assessment group is providing immediate support to people with specific circumstances which may place them or their families at risk or at an increased threat of harm.

The PSNI says there have been 1,200 staff referrals to the service so far.

It comes after the Chief Constable of the PSNI met representatives from all staff associations, including the Catholic Guild, which represents a significant number of Catholic members of the PSNI.

A statement from the PSNI said that Chief Constable Simon Byrne listened to the issues or concerns and reiterated his priority to the welfare and safety of all officers and staff.

He also reassured the Guild that he was committed to supporting everyone affected by the recent data breach.

Guild chairman Superintendent Gerry Murray said it was hard to think of a more pressing issue for Catholic members of the force than the data breaches that came to light this week.