Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

PSNI emergency threat assessment group introduced after serious data breaches

There’s growing concern that the lives of police officers in the north, may have been put in danger.

1200 PSNI staff members have been referred to an emergency threat assessment group following this week’s revelations of serious data breaches.

The assessment group is providing immediate support to people with specific circumstances which may place them or their families at risk or at an increased threat of harm.

The PSNI says there have been 1,200 staff referrals to the service so far.

It comes after the Chief Constable of the PSNI met representatives from all staff associations, including the Catholic Guild, which represents a significant number of Catholic members of the PSNI.

A statement from the PSNI said that Chief Constable Simon Byrne listened to the issues or concerns and reiterated his priority to the welfare and safety of all officers and staff.

He also reassured the Guild that he was committed to supporting everyone affected by the recent data breach.

Guild chairman Superintendent Gerry Murray said it was hard to think of a more pressing issue for Catholic members of the force than the data breaches that came to light this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

AIB to send ‘corrected payment details’ to customers

12 August 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

PSNI emergency threat assessment group introduced after serious data breaches

12 August 2023
GP Visit Card
News, Audio, Top Stories

Free GP care is a good concept – Dr Denis McCauley

12 August 2023
National Heritage Week
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Something for everyone’ during this year’s Heritage Week in Donegal

12 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

AIB to send ‘corrected payment details’ to customers

12 August 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

PSNI emergency threat assessment group introduced after serious data breaches

12 August 2023
GP Visit Card
News, Audio, Top Stories

Free GP care is a good concept – Dr Denis McCauley

12 August 2023
National Heritage Week
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Something for everyone’ during this year’s Heritage Week in Donegal

12 August 2023
luh123
News, Top Stories

Almost 18,000 people awaiting inpatient or outpatient appointment at LUH

12 August 2023
Elevation
News, Top Stories

Major Letterkenny development gets go ahead

12 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube