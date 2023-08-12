Setanta Champions again – Kevin Campbell, Gary McGettigan & Stephen McBride Reaction

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Goals win games – that was very much the case at the O’Donnell Park on Saturday evening as Setanta hit St Eunan’s for four in their 4-13 to 0-14 victory, one which gave the men from the cross the Donegal senior hurling title.

Gerard Gilmore, Declan Coulter and Ruairi Campbell with two, were the goal scorers as Setanta retained the Munster Cup.

Man of the Match Stephen McBride told Brendan Devenney he was happy to get the award and was pleased the group took another title:

Joint Manager Kevin Campbell was delighted to get yet another title and the goals came at the right time:

Selector Gary McGettigan said it was well deserved win:

