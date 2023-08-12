St Eunan’s edge out Burt to win Junior Hurling Championship Final

St Eunan’s have won this year’s Donegal Junior Hurling Championship, after getting the better of Burt to win on home soil in O’Donnell Park on Saturday evening.

It ended St Eunan’s 2-13 Burt 2-08

At half time St Eunan’s led 1-05 to 0-03. Eugene Organ of St Eunan’s won player of the match and scored 2-03, his teammate Gavin Forde notched up 7 points.

Mickey McCann of Burt got 1-03.

Here’s Oisin Kelly after the full time whistle….

After the game Eugene Organ gave his thoughts to Oisin Kelly.

Oisin also spoke with Mickey McCann about the game, and also his thoughts on what lies ahead for the senior county hurling team.