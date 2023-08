Armagh defeated Tyrone by 3-10 to 0-8 in the Buncrana Cup (Under-16) Final played at the Scarvey, Buncrana.

Meanwhile, in the Buncrana Shield Final, Donegal emerged as 1-12 to 2-6 winners over Down.

Elsewhere, Tyrone were victorious in the Derrylaughan Cup (Under-15) Final as they overcame Donegal by 2-12 to 0-7.