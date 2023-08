There’s been an 13% decrease in the number of motoring offences in the Derry City and Strabane District area.

According to latest figures a total of 3,224 offences were recorded last year, representing 522 less offences than the previous year.

In 2022, there were 24 incidents of careless driving, 25 drink or drug driving, 21 mobile phone use offences and 29 speeding.

CompareNI.com found that overall, the number of driving offences on NI roads has fallen by 9%.