Calls for extension to BAR funding deadline

Colm Markey MEP has called for the Government to seek an extension at EU level of the deadline for spending the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) funding.

Ireland received €1.165 billion from Brussels to spend on mitigating the impacts of Brexit.

The conditions included a requirement to have the money committed works completed and final paperwork submitted by the end of 2023.

MEP Colm Markey says that with more time, better projects can be ensured as well as more effective justification for the sectors that need it: