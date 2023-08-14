Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Calls for extension to BAR funding deadline

Colm Markey MEP has called for the Government to seek an extension at EU level of the deadline for spending the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) funding.

Ireland received €1.165 billion from Brussels to spend on mitigating the impacts of Brexit.

The conditions included a requirement to have the money committed works completed and final paperwork submitted by the end of 2023.

MEP Colm Markey says that with more time, better projects can be ensured as well as more effective justification for the sectors that need it:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for extension to BAR funding deadline

14 August 2023
RNLI Paddle boarders rescue
News, Top Stories

Arranmore RNLI called to Rutland Island to assist injured man

14 August 2023
Candle
News

Death of woman in her 30s after collision on Culmore Road

13 August 2023
Takeaway Coffee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Food delivery drivers receiving well below minimum wage

13 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for extension to BAR funding deadline

14 August 2023
RNLI Paddle boarders rescue
News, Top Stories

Arranmore RNLI called to Rutland Island to assist injured man

14 August 2023
Candle
News

Death of woman in her 30s after collision on Culmore Road

13 August 2023
Takeaway Coffee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Food delivery drivers receiving well below minimum wage

13 August 2023
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Water works currently underway in Greencastle and Ballyliffin areas

13 August 2023
electric car charge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lack of transparency around electric vehicle chargers needs to be addressed – TD Alan Farrell

13 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube