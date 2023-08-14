Cricket round-up: Bready remain top despite losing

It was a busy Sunday for North West sides with no fewer than six rearranged Long’s SuperValu league matches played.

Bready remain top of the table on 207 points, six ahead of Brigade with Ardmore third on 192.

Brigade won the battle of the top two with an impressive 73-run success over leaders Bready.

With matches running out, Bready, Brigade, and Ardmore look like they have all done enough for a top eight place this season, while Killyclooney should be safe as well but will want another win to make sure.

That would leave Eglinton, Newbuildings, Coleraine, Fox Lodge, Donemana and possibly St Johnston (the last two with games in hand) to battle out the remaining places.

Results

Brigade 1st XI 194/7 (37) Bready 1st XI 121 (31.2/37) Brigade 1st XI won by 73 runs

Ballyspallen 1st XI 82/9 (24) Fox Lodge 1st XI 83/3 (20/24) Fox Lodge 1st XI won by 7 wickets (DLS method)

Glendermott 1st XI 63 Eglinton 1st XI 64/2 Eglinton 1st XI won by 8 wickets

Burndennett 1st XI 79 Donemana 1st XI 83/1 Donemana 1st XI won by 9 wickets