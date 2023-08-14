Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

After a run though what’s making the paper we hear from a couple of listeners – Jim wants signing to discourage large caravans of smaller roads and Catriona recounts her driving test experience. Later there is reaction to the latest increase in the price of a pint and we discuss concerns AI will have on education:

Active Retirement calls for a Commissioner for Older People, a former Garda Sergeant reacts to Garda recruits being sent home over tattoos and Derry woman Ciara is looking for support in buying a Basketball wheelchair as she seeks selection on the Northern Ireland squad:

Brendan is in to talk GAA and the DLdebate and later our ‘Monday Focus’ is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Omagh Bomb: