The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

After a run though what’s making the paper we hear from a couple of listeners – Jim wants signing to discourage large caravans of smaller roads and Catriona recounts her driving test experience. Later there is reaction to the latest increase in the price of a pint and we discuss concerns AI will have on education:

Active Retirement calls for a Commissioner for Older People, a former Garda Sergeant reacts to Garda recruits being sent home over tattoos and Derry woman Ciara is looking for support in buying a Basketball wheelchair as she seeks selection on the Northern Ireland squad: 

Brendan is in to talk GAA and the DLdebate and later our ‘Monday Focus’ is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Omagh Bomb:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 August 2023
omaghbomb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sister of Donegal boy who died in Omagh bomb questions how those responsible can live with themselves

14 August 2023
Fire Strike
News, Audio, Top Stories

Further calls for Minister O’Brien to intervene in retained fire fighters dispute

14 August 2023
Guinness
News, Audio, Top Stories

Price of a pint increases again

14 August 2023
