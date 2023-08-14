Price of a pint increases again

The price of a pint goes up again from today.

Diageo is increasing the cost of its stout and beer products by 4 cent, after a hike of 12 cent back in February.

It’ll affect drinks like Guinness, Smithwick’s, Rockshore, Harp, Hop House 13 and Carlsberg.

Business costs are being cited as the reason for the increase, but the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland has said the price rise is “poorly timed and deeply unfair to both consumers and publicans”.

Treasurer of the Vintners Federation of Ireland in Donegal, Councillor Martin Harley says price hikes are resulting in a change in drinking habits: