The Score – 17/08/23

This week on The Score, Former Harps Manager Anthony Gorman joins us to look ahead to Finn Harps clash with Skerries in the FAI Cup.

Dan O’Donnell speaks to us on Bonagee United’s Donegal Youth League victory.

Sports writer Peter Campbell takes a look at some of the key games in the opening weekend of the Donegal Club Championships and we get his thoughts on Jim McGuinness’ potential return as county manager.

While Chairman of the Donegal Motor Club Brian Brogan tells us about plans for the upcoming Donegal Harvest Rally and for the Knockalla Hillclimb.