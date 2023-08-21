Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
#ClearOurPaths campaign launched by NCBI

A new survey conducted among NCBI (National Council for the Blind of Ireland) service users has revealed that approximately 40% of participants, who are blind or vision impaired, have been injured because of unexpected hazards on footpaths.

The survey results come as NCBI today launches its annual Clear Our Paths campaign which will run across social media from today until Friday.

Of the 104 respondents to the survey, 40 people confirmed that they had experienced an injury due to falling over unexpected obstacles on a footpath.

When asked whether experiences such as this affected respondents’ confidence to walk on footpaths independently, 69 out of 104 people answered that it did affect their confidence.

Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Top Stories

Minister Simon Harris today publishes the annual Cost of Education options paper

21 August 2023
Social Justice Ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Latest brief from Social Justice Ireland reveals ‘problematic’ impacts of temporary Budget cost-of-living measures

21 August 2023
NCBI-logo-2
News, Top Stories

#ClearOurPaths campaign launched by NCBI

21 August 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for government expansion of First Home Scheme

20 August 2023
