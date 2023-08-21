Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
College students urged to apply for €500 off contribution fees

There’s a reminder to college students they could save €500 on their college contribution fee.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris says 8,000 students have already applied.

Households with an annual income of less than 100,000 euro are eligible for the grant.

Minister Harris posted this TikTok video aimed at students:

 

@simon_harristd Morning! Please spread the word! Thousands of students and parents could be entitled to €500 off college fees. 8000 have applied but many more are eligible. I hope I can do more in the budget and build on this but right now I want to make sure everyone is at least getting what they are entitled to! Simon #reducingfees #students #parents #education #spreadtheword #foryoupage #fyp #foryourpage ♬ Hip Hop Background(814204) – Pavel

keith missing
News, Top Stories

Concerns growing for missing man with links to Omagh and Castlederg

21 August 2023
simon harris tiktok
News, Audio, Top Stories

College students urged to apply for €500 off contribution fees

21 August 2023
Gardai incident
Top Stories, News

€3100 with of drugs seized in Letterkenny last week

21 August 2023
court
News, Top Stories

Man in Derry charged with two terror offences relating to PSNI data breach

21 August 2023
Advertisement

