Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing man Keith Todd.

He has links to both Omagh and Castlederg areas.

He was last seen in the Omagh area this week and may have be trying to make his way to Castlederg.

He was wearing grey trousers, a brown jacket when he was last seen.

He is approximately 183 cm tall, slim build and is 57 years old.

